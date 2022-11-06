Train your children in cultural values, norms – Parents advised

Parents have been advised to inculcate sound moral principles and cultural values into their children to become responsible adults to contribute to society’s growth.

The Reverend Father Peter Kofi Abel, Parish Priest of the Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at Kwesiminstim in the Western Region, said most parents failed to educate their children to be inclined to speak the local language and observe societal norms and values.

Delivering the homily on Sunday, he said societal norms, values and culture regulated the behaviour, conduct and attitudes of the African society to ensure the people became responsible for their own wellbeing and that of the state.

Preaching on the theme: “Jesus Christ as the Centre of Marriage,” the Rev.Fr. Abel advised believers to allow Jesus Christ to guide and guard their marriages to become a foundation for sound education and proper upbringing of children.

He charged parents to remain faithful to their responsibilities of instilling discipline into their children, train them to respect the elderly, take their education seriously, and be committed to the norms and ethical standards to reverse the moral decadence in the society.