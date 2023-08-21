Tramatch: Revolutionizing the Marriage Match-Making Landscape

Tramatch, an innovative dating app with Nigerian roots, proudly announces its beta launch, aiming to redefine the way individuals forge genuine connections in the digital age.

Founded in 2023 by a dynamic trio – Ani Okono, Elijah Bassey, and Uduak Etim, Tramatch is not just another dating app. It’s a platform that seeks to address the timeless human desire for genuine connections and lasting relationships. Uduak Etim, with over half a decade of expertise in web development, has played a pivotal role in crafting a user-centric platform that stands out from the crowd.

Ani Okono, the co-founder and product manager, shared the vision behind Tramatch, emphasizing its unique approach to matchmaking. “At Tramatch, we’re not just facilitating fleeting encounters. We’re fostering an environment where individuals can connect over shared values, laying a solid foundation for enduring partnerships,” said Okono.

The platform’s ethos is deeply rooted in the core principles of the three Abrahamic faiths – Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. Tramatch encourages its users to seek partners who align with their views on monogamy or polygamy, championing enduring values that have historically led to stable unions.

In a country as diverse as Nigeria, with its rich tapestry of cultures and religions, Tramatch’s approach is both timely and relevant. It celebrates individuality while promoting unity, all in the quest for lasting relationships.