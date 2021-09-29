Trigmatic speaks at the West Africa Business Forum 2021

Last week, Ghanaian music artist and entrepreneur, Trgmatic was present at the West Africa Business Forum held in Lagos, Nigeria. The 3-day event was organised by the United Nations Economic Transformation for Africa and was under the theme ‘’Empowering women Youths to Spur Africa’s Transformation Agenda’’.

The event saw representatives from across the different West African countries all representing various sectors. The summit included various activities such as panel discussions, exhibitions, mentoring sessions, presentations and many more.

Out of these, Trigmatic moderated a conversation on the Creative Arts, the opportunities as well as the issues around them. He talked about the business principles, visibility and everything that is needed to tell the African story and the Africa way… one thing he’s passionate about.

The West Africa Business Forum is an initiative of the sub-regional Office for West Africa of ECA in partnership with Compass Global Business Services, working with a host of Coalition Partners.