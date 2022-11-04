Trinity Presbyterian Model School is 25 years

The Trinity Presbyterian Model School of the Trinity congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at Adweso, a suburb of Koforidua, is celebrating its 25 years of academic excellence in serving their community.

Established in 1996/97 academic year, the Trinity Presbyterian Model School, was established to serve the fast-growing community.

The Church provided everything such as a three- classroom block to start basic one and two, an office and a three-seater WC toilet for the smooth take-off of the school, which was later absorbed into the public education system.

The PCG, established the school as a model school and its absorption into the public school system did not deter the quest to make the school a model Presbyterian public school.

It has employed a strategic partnership with parents to ensure that basic infrastructure and facilities needed for quality education are adequately provided.

Twenty-five years down the line, the Trinity Presbyterian Model School is the preferred basic school of choice for many parents and the best performing school in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the municipality with a student population of over 1,000 pupils from Basic one to the Junior High School level.

The school, for the past 20 years since the Junior High School (JHS) was established, has continually recorded 100 per cent in the BECE and the best public school in the whole municipality.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary and graduation ceremony of the school, Mrs Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, Eastern Regional Director of Education, described the achievement of the school as ample evidence of effectiveness of stakeholder collaboration especially parents’ role in education.

“Trinity Model school is one of the fastest growing schools in the Eastern Region and this is attributable to hard work, partnership and dedication of stakeholders particularly parents’ contribution and support,” she said.

She commended past heads of the school, staff and everyone that had been associated with the school in the past 25 years for their dedication and commitment which had put the school on a higher pedestal.

Mrs Vivian Obuobisa-Darko, headmistress of the school noted that the vision of the founding fathers, “to establish a quality public model school, which can stand the test of time has not failed but rather exceeded the expectation.”

She praised the Trinity congregation and especially parents of the school both past and present for their support in providing infrastructure to accommodate the ever-growing student population due to the high demand for enrollment.

“The PTA has performed creditably well over the years when it comes to projects, apart from the pavilion which was built by the government and even refurbished by the PTA, all the buildings seen in the school were sponsored by parents with support from the Trinity congregation.

“Some of the Parents sponsored projects include a one-storey building with 14-unit classrooms, pavement of the school compound, painting of the school building, construction of staff common room and refurbishment of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory.

“Through the parents’ support, the school has contracted services of a cleaning company to take charge of cleaning of the school compound as well as the washrooms to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the school,’ she announced.

She mentioned that apart from setting the pace in the BECE in the area, the school had chalked a lot of success including being adjudged the second national best school in science in the 2017 BECE, whiles one of its students, Master Kwame Adjei Safo, won the President’s award in 2010 as one of the best students in BECE nationwide.

The headmistress said despite the achievement, much remained to be done and appealed to the Municipal Assembly for a canteen to end the break time in batches to reduce congestion.

Mr Isaac Apau-Gyasi, New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive praised the Presbyterian Church for establishing such a public model school making a difference in education in the area and assured of government’s support to complete remaining projects.

He hinted that the assembly had begun the construction of a Kindergarten block for the school and expressed hope that it would be ready by the beginning of the next academic year.