Trust Hospital of Ghana Spearheads Fight Against Cancer

Trust Hospital, a leading healthcare provider, has formally launched its highly anticipated Oncology Services, appropriately called Trust Cancer Care, in what is a significant milestone that reflects the hospital’s unwavering commitment to improving cancer care and treatment outcomes for its patients.

With over a decade-long dedication to cancer screening and awareness programs, the Trust Hospital has been at the forefront of promoting the early detection and prevention of cancers in the country.

The introduction of the Trust Cancer Care, located at the Trust Premium Centre at Ringway, Osu in Accra, marks a groundbreaking step forward in the hospital’s journey towards providing comprehensive healthcare services. The specialised Oncology Services bring together a highly skilled team of professionals – oncologists, surgeons, nurses, and support staff – who are passionate about delivering the highest standard of care to patients.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, cancers are the second leading cause of mortality worldwide after cardiovascular disease. He said over 10 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year and more than half of those diagnosed die from cancer.

This was revealed in a speech read on his behalf by the Acting Director for Claims at the (NHIA), Dr. Abigail Nyarko Codjoe Derkyi-Kwarteng. “The NHIA recognises that cancer is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The double burden of disease, initially perceived as a myth by countries in sub-Saharan Africa has caught up with us due to urbanization, increasing life expectancy and demographic change,” he said.

He however stated that “the NHIA now more than ever is pragmatically addressing the menace of non-communicable disease as opposed to the initial skewed approach towards communicable diseases.”

He commended the Trust Hospital for its timely and groundbreaking initiative. “The NHIA wishes to commend the Trust Hospital Company Limited and it partners for this laudable initiative. It goes without saying that for any policy to succeed it requires extensive stakeholder engagement and delicate expertise of bringing the right actors to the table and this you have done in cancer. May this initiative see great success for the benefit of the people in Ghana.”

Dr. Julianna Oye Ameh, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust Hospital, emphasized the increasing number of cancer cases recorded at the hospital, which prompted the introduction of services.

“We have witnessed a surge in the number of cancer cases recorded at our hospital. This expansion of our services is a direct response to that trend, and it is especially motivated by the results of the more than 6,000 tests conducted during Pink October, our cancer-focused corporate social initiative, in 2022. We are committed to providing comprehensive care to cancer patients, and the introduction of Oncology Services is a testament to that commitment,” she said.

Recognising the profound impact cancer has on individuals and their families, the hospital is resolute in providing comprehensive care and support throughout the entire cancer journey, Dr. Ameh added.

The Trust Cancer Care offers a wide range of services aimed at addressing every aspect of cancer management. These include accurate cancer diagnosis utilizing advanced imaging technologies, laboratory tests, and expert consultations. Treatment modalities encompass chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and surgical interventions, tailored to the unique needs of each patient based on the latest evidence-based practices.

Recognizing the physical and emotional challenges faced by cancer patients, Trust Cancer Care also provides comprehensive supportive care services. These services encompass pain management, palliative care, nutrition and psychological counselling, and access to support groups. Furthermore, the hospital is committed to initiating rehabilitation programs and survivorship support services to help patients regain their quality of life after cancer treatment.

Dr. Nana Ama Durowaah Abankwa, Chief Medical Staff of the Trust Hospital, highlighted the hospital’s vision of making cancer treatment accessible to all. “Our goal is to ensure that cancer treatment is not only accessible but also provided with the utmost care and expertise.

Through our Oncology Services, we aim to deliver personalized treatment plans, supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. We want to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients by offering them comprehensive care, from diagnosis to survivorship, without burdening them with prohibitive cost.”

Trust Cancer Care Academy

The Trust Hospital also launched the Cancer Care Academy, a three-day learning conference that seeks to provide healthcare professionals with latest cancer care education annually.

Dr. Nana Ama Durowaah Abankwa in a statement said “People think when it comes to cancer care it is just the clinicians and the oncologist but it is necessary for all health workers and that is why we developed a three-day academy to educate all health professionals including nursers, radiologist, pharmacist, lab technicians on cancer care management. The Academy is going to be an annual programme.

About Trust Hospital

The Trust Hospital is a full-fledged hospital that provides quality yet affordable services to the general public. We have under the brand four hospitals and clinics at Pension House-Accra, Adenta, Dansoman, Dome, Sakumono and Tema. We offer GP and specialist consultations including chemotherapy, dialysis, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, pediatrics, dental, ophthalmology, ENT, physiotherapy, dietic, orthopedic and clinical psychology.