Dear Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata,

Anytime I listened to you, I appreciate the intellectual gravitas and I feel challenged and being motivated to learn and also make contributions towards knowledge and history.

Truly, I am particularly fascinated by your great mind that articulates legal arguments and sustain the importance of the arguments with precise domestic and international laws especially common law to the admiration of millions of minds who are determined to learn.

There is no doubt in my mind that you are extraordinary and your understanding of the law is likened to that of Hugo Grotius.

Lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, your oratory, argumentative skills, and deep sense of judicial precedents are symbolic to magnetic forces for which you deserve exemplary honorableness

Truly, as a student of International Relations I studied International Law as part of my courses and I must acknowledge that the more I read about Hugo Grotius, the more I see you in similarities in intellect and history will forever recognize your name written on rock of ages just like the Ten Commandments.

Greatly, I am humbled to note that prominent media giants namely, CNN, VOA, BBC, Aljazeera are watching your intellectual legal adventures.

I look forward for a striking documentary title “Tsatsu versus the Judges”

Yours sincerely,

David Agbee