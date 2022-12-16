Tullow Ghana supports reconstruction of Appiatse community

Tullow Ghana has donated 4,000 bags of cement towards the reconstruction of Appiatse, a community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, destroyed by a mining explosive on January 20, this year.

Nana Kobina Weusi-Prah, Tullow External Affair Lead, presented the items to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, at the Appiatse site.

He recalled that when the management and staff of Tullow Ghana Limited heard of the disaster that claimed lives, injured several others and caused extensive damage to community, they were touched.

Na Weusi-Prah said: “As good corporate citizens we have come to commiserate with the people of Appiatse and also present our token to help in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse community.”

He reiterated that what happened at Appiatse was a matter of national concern and that was why they decided to support the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to ensure that the Appiatse community returned to normalcy.

“Work is currently ongoing at the site and we are happy to have made this timely intervention because the workers have even started using the cement we just presented and that is good news” Nana Ewusie-Prah added.

Dr. Dasmani commended Tullow Ghana for their generosity and said they have so far donated the highest quantity of cement towards the project.

He gave the assurance that it would be used for the intended purpose to motivate individuals, philanthropists and corporate organizations to also come to their aid.

Dr. Dasmani explained that “the donation has come at the right time as work was progressing steadily and all contractors were on site to ensure they completed the project as scheduled.”