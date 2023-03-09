Turkey Offers to Mediate Putin-Zelenskyy Talks Again

Turkey has offered to mediate a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but no specific dates and place have been discussed yet, a source in Ankara told Sputnik on Thursday.

“We constantly declare our readiness to provide a platform and everything necessary for high-level negotiations between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. This is constantly stated in negotiations with both leaders by [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan]. But there is no talk about specific dates and place yet, at the moment there is no such information,” the source said.

Erdogan will continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the conflict zone, phone talks with Moscow and Kiev are on the foreign policy agenda, the source added.