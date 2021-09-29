Turkish economic confidence shows improvement in September

Turkey’s economic confidence increased in September, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The economic confidence index rose to 102.4 in September, from 100.8 in August. In the same month last year, the confidence index stood at 94.3.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 79.7 in September, from 78.2 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale increased to 113.3 in September and the confidence index for services grew to 117.8. The confidence measures for retail trade improved to 115.6 in September and that for construction sector fell to 91.8.