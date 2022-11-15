Two GPL players named in Black Stars final squad

Otto Addo, Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has named Kotoko’s goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad and Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnie in his final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two rival teams, Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak are the only teams that have their players selected for the global showpiece.

The duo who ply their trade in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) are among 26 others to represent the nation in the world.

Danlad, Kotoko’s number one shot-stopper is expected to bring his vast experience at the international front to bear; having played at the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017, the U-20 Africa Cup in 2021, the U-23 Africa Cup and helping the Black Galaxies to qualify for the CHAN tourney in Algeria next year.

The 19-year-old was handed a call-up after Orlando Pirates’ Richard Ofori and Charlton Athletic’s Jojo Wollacot picked injuries at the club level a few days before the start of the tourney.

Following his impressive performance for Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Galaxies, Afriyie Barnie received a call-up to don the national colours at the senior level.

Daland and Afriyie Barnie would be playing the World Cup for the first time.

Ghana is paired in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, and would open her campaign against Ronaldo’s Portugal, before playing Uruguay, and Korea.