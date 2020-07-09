Two teachers of the KNUST Senior High School (SHS) have been sanctioned by the Ghana Education Service (GES) over the death of a final year Business student, Sam Leonard.

The pair – Mr. Seth Owusu Ansah, a Senior Housemaster, and Mr. Anthony Awotwe, a Housemaster, have been removed from the school and are to be re-assigned to be reassigned Oforikrom Municipal Directorate of Education.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the GES, Mr. Mark Ofori, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said preliminary investigations, had established negligence of duty on their part.

The Headmistress, Felicia Dankwa, had earlier been directed to step aside – hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Education Director.

Leonard’s death triggered angry demonstration by his colleague students, who accused the school authorities of failing to attend to him, after he complained of severe stomach pain.

Calm has been restored to the school and the GES has launched to an investigation into circumstances leading to his death.

