The Patriotic Royals, a political pressure group sympathetic to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged its determination to step up campaigns to significantly woo more youth voters for a massive electoral victory in the December 7 polls.

This, it said, is the way to sustain the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo-led administration in government to continue its impressive socio-political and economic achievements to improve the well-being of the citizenry.

Mr Emmanuel Fiifi Thompson, National President of the Patriotic Royals Association, made the declaration at its National Conference held at Swedru in the Swedru West Municipality of the Central Region.

It was attended by members from Western, Western North, Oti, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Bono and Northern Regions.

It was on the theme: “Party first, one mission: sensitizing the populace towards the voter’s register”.

Explaining the rationale behind the formation of the group, Mr Thompson said, it sought to champion the monumental achievements of government through ‘social media platforms’ to rake in the support of all.

He said the Association is an innovative volunteer group under the youth wing of the Party, dedicated to propagating and pushing the vision of the Party.

He advised members and party faithful to desist from making negative comments against government, as such utterances made the government unpopular.

They should preach the positive works of the NPP administration to enhance government’s fortunes and lift the party’s very existence.

“Let us speak the truth to ourselves. Given the improvement of the Health Insurance Scheme, restoration of the teacher trainee allowances, expansion of the school feeding programme, implementation of the Free Senior High School policy among other as testimonials”, he said.

Mr Thompson, however, urged them to exercise patience as benefits of the “good works” of the government would eventually trickle down to the grassroots.

He also urged them to take the campaign door to door, community-community, churches, mosques, markets, washing bays to enlighten the citizenry to take advantage of the numerous government social intervention programmes.

Mr Prosper Beningi, National Vice President of the Association, pleaded with all eligible youth voters to vote massively for President Akufu-Addo and his Members of Parliament to enable him provide more well thought out policies and programmes that would bring hope to all.

“It is incumbent upon members who are youth of the party to pursue agenda of ‘four more for President and four more for all Parliamentary Candidates to complete their unfinished works.” he said.

Madam Faustina Fremponmaa, National Women’s Commissioner of the Association, called on all women not to sit on the fringes but get involved with the voter registration exercise to enable them exercise their franchise.

She called on the women, especially the women wings of the party to mobilize all forces to support the ongoing voter’s register because voting for NPP to retain power would consolidate the socio-economic advancement of the country.

Advertisements