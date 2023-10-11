U.S. plane carrying ammunition arrives in Israel to help in the fight with Gaza

The first American aircraft carrying ammunition arrived in Israel on Tuesday night to help the country in its ongoing conflict with Gaza’s ruling faction, Hamas, and militants in Lebanon, Israel’s military said.

The plane landed at the Nevatim Airbase in Israel’s southern Negev Desert, carrying “advanced ammunition,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

Also on Tuesday, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war,” the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.