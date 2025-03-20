UAE Embassy in Ghana Expands Ramadan Aid with Nationwide Food Distribution Initiative

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Ghana, in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, launched its annual Ramadan humanitarian campaign on March 20, 2025, at the Accra Regional Mosque in Abossey Okai.

The initiative, which provides food boxes and hot meals to vulnerable communities, has significantly scaled its reach this year amid rising economic pressures, aiming to assist approximately 10,000 Ghanaians during the holy month.

The program, now in its eighth year, underscores the UAE’s long-standing commitment to addressing hunger and poverty in Ghana. This year’s effort includes distributing over 1,000 food boxes—each containing essentials such as rice, oil, and canned goods to sustain a household for weeks—alongside daily hot meals at designated centers. For the first time, the initiative will also extend to Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, to support its sizable Muslim population.

Elijah Amoo Addo, Executive Director of Food for All Africa, a key local partner in the project, emphasized the critical timing of the aid. “Ramadan is a period of heightened need, especially for vulnerable families struggling with food access,” he said during the launch. “Our role is to ensure resources are allocated equitably, targeting those most in need.” Addo noted that the UAE’s support had enabled the initiative to expand its original goal of assisting 1,050 beneficiaries tenfold.

Mikdad Mohammed, Senior Economic Advisor at the UAE Embassy, highlighted the program’s evolution in response to Ghana’s current economic climate. “Inflation and global pressures have intensified hardships for many households,” he said. “By broadening our reach to Kumasi and introducing cash assistance through the Livelihood Improvement Program [LIP], we aim to create a more sustained impact beyond Ramadan.”

The LIP component, designed to support income-generating activities, will benefit not only Muslim communities but also other marginalized groups, including low-income families and rural populations. Mohammed added that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in West Africa extend beyond Ghana, with parallel programs underway in Togo through partnerships with local governments.

The launch event drew community leaders, diplomats, and volunteers, showcasing the practical outcomes of international cooperation. The Accra Regional Mosque, a focal point for the city’s Muslim community, will serve as a daily distribution hub, while additional centers in Kumasi and northern regions will ensure wider accessibility.

“This initiative embodies the spirit of Ramadan—compassion, unity, and shared responsibility,” said Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed, a mosque elder. “The UAE’s consistent support has become a lifeline for countless families during this sacred month.”

While the food distribution addresses urgent needs, organizers stress the importance of long-term solutions. Food for All Africa, which specializes in redirecting surplus food from businesses to communities, has integrated educational workshops on nutrition and food preservation into this year’s program. “Empowering people with knowledge is as vital as providing meals,” Addo explained.

The UAE Embassy’s Ramadan campaign aligns with broader UAE-Ghana development partnerships, which include healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects. With Ghana’s inflation rate hovering near 18% and food prices remaining volatile, such collaborations are increasingly seen as vital to stabilizing vulnerable populations.

As families gathered at the mosque to collect their provisions, many expressed gratitude for the timely intervention. “This support allows us to observe Ramadan with dignity,” said Fatima Alhassan, a mother of four from Accra. “Knowing we have meals for the month lifts a tremendous burden.”

With the initiative now operational in multiple regions, the UAE Embassy and its partners aim to set a replicable model for humanitarian aid—one that balances immediate relief with sustainable development. As Ramadan continues, the program stands as a testament to the power of cross-border solidarity in tackling food insecurity and fostering resilience.