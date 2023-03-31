UAE President Names Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed as Vice President in series of Top Appointments

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council issued a resolution to appoint Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed as UAE Vice President.

Before the appointment, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court but will now serve as UAE Vice President.

The appointment means Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will serve as UAE Vice President, alongside Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed who was elected UAE President last May also named Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in a series of major appointments in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

In that capacity, Sheikh Mohamed further named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi in an official statement carried by state news agency WAM.