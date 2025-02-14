UBA Ghana Clinches Three Prestigious Awards

UBA Ghana has emerged as a standout leader in the financial sector after receiving three top honors from the Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards.

The accolades—Best Digital Bank Ghana 2025, Best ESG & Sustainability Bank Ghana 2025, and Bank of the Year – Corporate & Commercial Banking Ghana 2025—highlight the bank’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in corporate services.

The Best Digital Bank award is a nod to UBA Ghana’s pioneering role in digital transformation. The bank’s implementation of user-friendly digital solutions, including its Leo platform, mobile app, and online banking services, has not only enhanced convenience and security for customers but also set a new standard for digital banking in the region.

Equally impressive is UBA Ghana’s focus on responsible banking practices, as evidenced by its win for Best ESG & Sustainability Bank. The bank has introduced innovative initiatives, such as braille account opening forms, which mark a significant step towards greater financial inclusion and accessibility. This recognition underscores UBA Ghana’s commitment to sustainable practices and its proactive approach to addressing environmental, social, and governance concerns.

In the realm of corporate and commercial banking, UBA Ghana’s excellence has been reaffirmed with the Bank of the Year accolade. This award reflects the institution’s strong partnerships with businesses and its tailored financial solutions designed to support growth and investment across the country.

Expressing his appreciation for the awards, Uzoechina Molokwu, MD/CEO of UBA Ghana, said, “We are honoured to receive these awards, which recognise our pursuit of excellence. This achievement is a demonstration of our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services. These awards inspire us to continue driving innovation, sustainability, and outstanding financial solutions for our customers.”

These awards not only celebrate UBA Ghana’s recent achievements but also reinforce its position as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to shaping the future of banking in Ghana. With an eye on continuous improvement, UBA Ghana remains steadfast in its mission to deliver superior services and to pioneer initiatives that set new benchmarks for the industry.