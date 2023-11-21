UBA offers a massive 10% Interest in Super Savings Promo

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana Ltd has taken a groundbreaking step in the banking industry by launching the Super Savings Promo, an initiative that offers an impressive 10% interest rate on savings. The promo will run from November 2023 through to February 2024.

The Super Savings Promo covers a wide spectrum of savings accounts, including Regular Savings, Kiddies, NextGen, and Target accounts. Customers who increase their deposits by a minimum of GHS 300 will benefit from the substantial interest rate hike, which is a significant increase from the existing rates.

This unprecedented move has garnered attention not only for its generous interest rates but also for its inclusivity. The Super Savings Promo aims to make savings more accessible and lucrative for both existing and potential customers.

Chris Ofikulu, Regional CEO for UBA West Africa and Managing Director of UBA Ghana highlighted the motivation behind this initiative. He stated, “At UBA, we believe in giving back to our customers and potential customers. We understand the importance of savings and the role it plays in securing one’s future. The Super Savings Promo is our way of demonstrating our commitment to our valued customers by offering them an industry-leading 10% interest rate.”

The Super Savings Promo is designed to empower individuals and families to achieve their financial goals. By offering an exceptional interest rate, UBA is encouraging responsible saving practices, helping customers to grow their wealth, and ensuring a secure financial future.

The Super Savings Promo will generate enthusiasm among customers. As the campaign gains momentum, it is expected to positively impact the financial well-being of many individuals and families across Ghana.

To take advantage of the Super Savings Promo and enjoy the attractive 10% interest rate, customers are encouraged to increase their savings by a minimum of GHS 300 in their eligible UBA savings accounts and maintain the balance during the promo period to qualify for the 10% interest rate.