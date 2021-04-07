arrested
Ugandan police has rescued 29 Burundian girls and arrested five suspects involved in a human-trafficking racket in the east African country, a police spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Charles Twiine, police spokesperson for criminal investigations directorate, told Xinhua by telephone that the Burundian girls were rescued while in transit to other countries for sex trade.”We have rescued them (girls) and we have them here. I can’t know whether they came from Bujumbura, Ruhengeri or whatever part of Burundi,” said Twiine.

“Uganda is a transit route. We are trying to see how we can work on mechanisms of taking them back,” he said. The police spokesperson said the suspects will be arraigned in court to answer to charges of human trafficking.

“Trafficking of girls is one of the dehumanizing crimes that is associated with sexual and labor exploitation,” said Twiine.

