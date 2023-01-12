UK firms plan to develop renewable energy projects in Zambia

Seven firms from the United Kingdom (UK) plan to set up renewable energy projects in Zambia, a UK diplomat told local media Wednesday.

The companies are currently conducting feasibility studies and applying for regulatory approvals before commencing their projects, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley was quoted as saying by the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, the state broadcaster.

The envoy said the companies want to set up solar and wind energy projects in various parts of the southern African nation to be sold to the state-run power utility, Zesco Limited.

Zambia is currently facing a 12-hour rotational load-shedding exercise due to reduced water levels. The government intends to accelerate diversification in the energy sector to reduce dependence on hydropower. Enditem