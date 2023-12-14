Ukraine’s refusal to Negotiate means no end to the war – Putin

By
Xinhua
-
0
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine does not wish to hold negotiations on its demilitarization, so Russia is forced to take other measures including military ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

He made this statement during his annual press conference and question-and-answer session.

“As for demilitarization, they (Ukraine) don’t want to negotiate, well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military measures,” said Putin.

When Russia realizes its target of the special military operation, then peace will come, he added.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here