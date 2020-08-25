The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday called for securing unimpeded entry of vital goods into the Gaza Strip.

In an emailed press release, the UN humanitarian agency expressed deep concerns about the closure of Gaza’s only power plant since Aug. 18.

Israel banned the shipment of fuel, construction materials, and other goods into Gaza as a punitive response to the attack of incendiary balloons and makeshift projectiles from the besieged enclave.

However, banning the shipment of fuel into Gaza caused a severe electricity crisis all over the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million Palestinians including 1.4 million registered refugees.

“The power plant’s closure has caused the power feed to decline to two to three hours per day, followed by 20 hours of interruption,” said UNRWA.

“It will also have devastating effects on Gaza’s vital services including hospitals,” it added.

Matthias Schmale, director of UNRWA operations in Gaza, said under International Humanitarian Law, the passage of all relief consignments, such as fuel for electricity, should not be prevented.

UNRWA is also concerned about other punitive measures against the Gazan civilians, such as closing down the fishing zone and the escalating tensions and military activities, he added.

“Gaza has now been hit by air raids for more than 10 nights in a row. All parties must show utmost restraint and protect the civilian population with full respect for their dignity and human rights,” Schmale noted.