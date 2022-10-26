UN remains relevant for global peace, development – Ayorkor Botchwey

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, says the United Nations (UN) remains an important Organisation in maintaining global peace and development.

She said the Organisation was as relevant as it was when the nations of the world emerged from the scourge of war years ago.

Speaking at a Flag-raising ceremony in Accra to commemorate the 77th UN Day, on Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Minister, however, called for a renewed organisational purpose to achieve world peace and security and promote sustainable development.

The UN, in recent times, has come under ‘fire’ amid global health and security crisis, and especially, with recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with many questioning its relevance.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey indicated that the challenges facing the world today, including COVID-19, conflict and climate change, were problems that no single country could solve alone, requiring unity and solidarity.

“That makes the Organisation we celebrate today the indispensable forum for making our world for all our people,” she said, adding that: “The United Nations is as relevant as it was when the nations of the world emerged from the scourge of war some 77 years ago.”

“Today, there is no doubt that renewing its purpose, even as we celebrate many achievements, is key to international peace and security, human rights and sustainable development,” she explained.

The Flag-raising ceremony was attended by the diplomatic community in Ghana.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey hoisted the Ghana flag, while that of the UN was done by Mr Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana.

This year’s anniversary was marked on the theme: “Building on the 3Ss— Solidarity, Sustainability and Science— towards a more resilient Ghana”.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted that Ghana, like many parts of the world, economic and financial challenges had eroded some gains made towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She assured that Ghana would work with the international community to build a resilient economy to benefit Ghanaians and contribute to global prosperity.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also indicated that government had instituted some austerity measures this year to ease pressures on the economy, adding that it was also implementing policies to guarantee constant supply of petroleum products despite the global supply challenges.

She underscored the need for collaboration among local and foreign stakeholders to ensure rapid recovery, stability and resilience.

“Both the vision of the United Nations and recent global experiences reinforce the conclusion that in an interdependent world, we must have an interest in the success of each and every individual, if we are to have a resilient communities and societies,” she indicated.

Mr Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, said the Day was important to reinforce the partnership between the UN and Ghanaians, as well as underscore the need for “Solidarity, Sustainability and Science”.

He explained that the current global crisis of COVID-19, climate change, biodiversity loss and conflicts had revealed the importance of solidarity as key to finding innovative solutions.

“We worked together to overcome the pandemic and we need to work together today to find lasting solutions to the numerous global challenges,” he said.

Mr Abani, while assuring the UN’s support, urged the government to invest in Science and Technology to help bridge the development gap between and within countries, regions and areas.

Mr Anani Yao Kuwornu, Interim President, Ghana United Nations Students and Youth Association (GUNSA), assured of the youth’s determination to support national development through innovation, Technology and Science.

He added that GUNSA would strengthen its collaboration and partnership with the UN and the government to promote awareness creation on the SDGs.