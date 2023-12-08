UN says over 12,000 people killed in Sudan’s fighting

More than 12,000 people have been killed since the fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Thursday.

“The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) estimates that about 12,190 people have been killed since the fighting broke out in April,” OCHA said in its latest update report.

Compared to the previous four weeks, the ACLED recorded a 10 percent decrease in battles and a 38 percent decrease in explosions and remote violence in Sudan, it noted.

“About 5.3 million people have been displaced within Sudan,” OCHA said citing the International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix.

It added that about 1.3 million people crossed into neighboring countries, including the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

Since May 6, Saudi Arabia and the United States have been sponsoring talks between the Sudanese warring parties in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. Several truces have been reached since then, but both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire.