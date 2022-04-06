UNCTAD official visits Angola

Angola and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) have discussed their cooperation, the Angolan Foreign Ministry said.

The discussion took place on Tuesday in Luanda , where Paul Akiwumi, director of the UNCTAD division for Africa, least developed countries and special programs, was visiting, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio and Akiwumi reviewed the Sustainable Development Goals and their implementation in the productive sector, the statement said.

It said Akiwumi has been in the Angolan capital since Tuesday ahead of a UNCTAD delegation, within the scope of Angola’s graduation process from the “least developed countries” (LDC) category to the “middle income countries” (MIC) category. Enditem