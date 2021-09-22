Unemployed jailed five years for human trafficking

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old Nigerian to five years imprisonment for engaging in human trafficking.

Jennifer Madubaw trafficked a 23-year-old unemployed woman from Nigeria to Ghana to compel her to engage in prostitution and to facilitate her trade, Jennifer, unemployed, also provided the victim with condoms.

Jennifer, charged with attempt to commit crime namely human trafficking, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann however at the end of the two weeks’ trial found her guilty and sentenced Jennifer accordingly.

Soon after her jail term was handed down to her, she wept uncontrollably saying, “I will not go to Nsawam (Nsawam Medium Security Prisons).”

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that accused resided at Kotobabi, near Baastsona in the Tema West Municipality, Greater Accra Region.

Chief inspector Atimbire said August 29, this year, accused, now convict contacted a friend in Nigerian to recruit the victim under the pretext of securing her a lucrative job in Ghana.

Based on that, prosecution said Jennifer sent 100,000 Naira equivalent of GHS1,470.90 to a driver to transport the victim to Ghana without regards to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the President.

Police Chief Inspector Atimbire said on August 31, this year, the victim arrived in Ghana and was received by Jennifer who provided her with a makeup shop as accommodation at Kotobabi, Baatsona.

Prosecution said Jennifer offered the victim some condoms to engage in prostitution but the victim declined.

On September 3, this year, the victim reported the matter to the Police at Baatsona Police Station and accused was arrested.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said during investigation, eight pieces of condoms Jennifer supplied to the victim to engage in prostitution, were found in the victim room.

Jennifer in her caution statement admitted the offence.