US Authorizes Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized Boeing’s project to build a broadband internet network in space by way of placing 132 satellites into low Earth orbit, the agency said in a press release.

“The Federal Communications Commission today approved an application from The Boeing Company for a license to construct, deploy, and operate a satellite constellation. As detailed in its FCC application, Boeing plans to provide broadband and communications services for residential, commercial, institutional, governmental, and professional users in the United States and globally,” the press release said on Wednesday.

The project was proposed by Boeing in 2017 and involves placing 132 satellites into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 1,056 kilometers (656 miles) with additional 15 satellites will be installed to “non geostationary orbit” at an altitude between 27,355 (17,000 miles) and 44,221 km (27,600 miles), the release said.

With 147 satellites in space, Boeing will be able to offer internet and communications services to residential consumers, government and businesses in the US, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands while is being built with plans to become global one it is complete, the release added.

Boeing is not the first US company interested in exploring space technologies to offer a range of internet services. Elon Musk’s Starlink network project kicked off in February 2018. Its goal is also to ensure access to high-speed Internet anywhere in the world with plans to launch close to 1,500 satellites into space.