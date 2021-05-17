The United States has imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body and high-ranking officials, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

The sanctions extend to the State Administrative Council (SAC), the government of the country’s military junta, including four of its members as well as nine ministers and three adult children of previously sanctioned high-ranking SAC members.

The individuals were placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN). The SDN List, managed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is designed to place sanctions or embargo measures on designated terrorists, officials and beneficiaries of certain authoritarian regimes, and international criminals.

The announcement comes amid controversial actions taken by the military government of Myanmar against its own civilian population. At least 774 civilians have been killed in crackdowns against pro-democracy protesters following the February 1 coup.