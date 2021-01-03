dpa/GNA – Venezuela will implement a week of hard lockdown starting on Monday to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

The seven days will be followed by a week of more flexible measures.

“President Nicolas Maduro, having examined the epidemiological development of Covid-19 during the month of December, has decided to resume the 7 + 7 scheme with the start of radical quarantine measures on Monday, January 4 at midnight until Sunday the 10th. United we will win!” Rodriguez tweeted.

On Tuesday, Maduro announced that Venezuela reached a deal for 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V, a vaccine that has been met with scepticism but which is also being used in places like Belarus and Argentina.

The embattled president a day later warned citizens not to relax.

“Let’s not be misled about Covid-19, it should not be underestimated, we cannot create false expectations in the population about the cure. Let’s not allow people to relax. The main battle is to take care of ourselves and follow biosecurity measures,” he tweeted.

Venezuela has confirmed 113,562 coronavirus infections and 1,028 deaths, but the real figures are believed to be considerably higher. There is concern about the capacity of the country’s crumbling health system to deal with the pandemic.