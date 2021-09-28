‘Very Concerned’ About North Korea’s Ongoing Ballistic Missile Tests – UNSC

The UN Security Council is concerned by the ballistic missile tests launched by North Korea and wants to see a complete denuclearization of the Peninsula, the President of the Security Council, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason, said on Tuesday.

“We remain very concerned about ongoing ballistic missile tests,” Byrne Nason said. “One thing that we want to see above all is a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. We want to see the DPRK [North Korea] stop its nuclear activities, to see a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.”