Vice President Launches 100-Day Countdown To 13th African Games at Borteyman

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the 100-day countdown to the 13th Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

The Accra 2023 Games, scheduled to take place in March next year, would see over 54 countries participating in 30 sporting disciplines.

The Vice President on Wednesday toured the Borteyman Facility in Accra together with Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) Mustapha Ussif, Ghana Olympic Committee President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Director General of National Sports Authority (NSA), Peter Twumasi, the Executive Chairman of Accra 2023, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, and other dignitaries.

The Vice President marked the countdown ceremony and included an inspection tour of the facilities under construction that would host the games, being constructed at Borteyman and the University of Ghana.

Dr. Mahamudu Bamumia highlighted the broader significance of the March 8–23, 2024 Games, extending beyond mere competition to encourage social, health, and economic benefits.

In his speech, the Vice President mentioned the government’s massive investment in sports infrastructure development,citing the construction of modern facilities at Borteyman and the University of Ghana.

He also expressed satisfaction with the work done and noted that “as we enter the final stretch in our preparation for the Games,the government, with the African Union (AU), the National Olympics Committee of Africa (ANOCA), and all the partners, will do everything possible to make our visitors feel at home.

The Vice President added that the African Games were a major avenue to highlight sports as a means to create jobs for the youth of Africa.

The Games offer the opportunity to leverage sports as a tool for comprehensive, sustainable social, cultural, and economic development.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, noted that the country had overcome some challenges since winning the bid in 2018 to host the continental sport’s festivals.

But he stated that the determination of the government ensured its stakeholders were all aligned towards a common goal in which Ghana was fully prepared to welcome participants, officials, and fans from over 54 African countries.

He said Ghana is ready to host the best of all African games in the history of Africa.

The contractors have been tasked with delivering facilities that meet international standards.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman of the LOC, expressed his profound gratitude to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for spearheading Ghana’s effort to host the 13 All African Games for the first time despite its initial challenges.

He urged corporate bodies to support the government’s commitment by donating funds towards the operational costs of the LOC.

Dr. Ofosu -Asare called on Ghanaians to support the March 2024 Games as it has immense economic benefits for the country.

He added that more than 3,000 athletes, technical officials, journalists, and global celebrities will gather in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, from March 8 to March 23, 2024, to participate in the African Games, with a television and online audience of more than 5.5 billion.

Ghana will host the games for the first time in March 2024, with 54 countries participating in 30 sporting disciplines, 8 of which will be qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

He added “the legacy we want to leave behind after the African games is one that would ensure that Accra becomes the sports hub of West Africa”.

Source : Elizabeth A. Gyamfi