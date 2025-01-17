Vodacom and Orange Partner to Boost Rural Connectivity in the DRC

Vodacom and Orange have launched a groundbreaking partnership aimed at improving mobile connectivity in rural and underserved areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The collaboration will focus on the construction, ownership, and operation of solar-powered mobile base stations, designed to extend telecommunications and mobile financial services to millions in the country.

This ambitious initiative seeks to address the digital divide by providing access to 2G and 4G networks for up to 19 million people across rural DRC. Over the next six years, the partnership plans to build up to 2,000 solar-powered base stations, with the initial phase involving the construction of 1,000 towers, and the potential for further expansion depending on the success of the project.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, “With a footprint serving over 210 million customers across Africa, we have the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continent’s socio-economic development by building a digital society and fostering inclusivity for all.”

By providing vital mobile services such as voice, data, and mobile money, the initiative aims to stimulate economic growth in rural regions. The first base station is expected to be operational in 2025, and both Vodacom and Orange will share the infrastructure for the next two decades, with provisions to allow other mobile network operators to utilize the towers, where technically feasible.

Orange’s CEO for Middle East and Africa, Jérôme Hénique, echoed Joosub’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of sharing infrastructure to minimize environmental impact while accelerating connectivity in underserved regions. He stressed that this collaboration is crucial for fulfilling the companies’ shared mission to broaden digital access in the DRC.

Currently, mobile internet penetration in the DRC stands at a modest 32.3%, and this partnership aligns with the country’s National Digital Plan Horizon 2025, which aims to foster digital transformation, improve public services, and promote economic growth by providing equitable access to digital services.

The partnership promises to play a vital role in the DRC’s digital economy, enhancing services like e-government, e-citizenship, and e-commerce. The project will not only improve connectivity but also create employment opportunities, narrow the digital divide, and contribute to the country’s GDP growth, marking a significant step toward a digitally connected DRC.