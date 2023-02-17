Vodafone Ghana and Telecel Sale Deal Completed

Techgh24 can confirm that the sale of 70% shares in Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group is now fully completed.

The all-cash deal initially got a conditional approval from the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The main condition was for Telecel to pay 20% of Vodafone Ghana’s outstanding licensing fees to NCA, which ran into millions of dollars.

Telecel had since been ready to settle that ask pending a few procedural issues, key among which was the opinion of Ghana’s Attorney General on the deal.

Techgh24 can confirm that the Attorney General has cleared the deal and Telecel has also met its financial obligation to the NCA and so the completion of the sale will soon be announced by the NCA.