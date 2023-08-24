Volta NDC completes working visit to all 18 constituencies

Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, has led a team of regional executives on a tour of all eighteen constituencies in the region.

The tour which ended yesterday August, 23, in the Ho constituency, began from the Afadjato South Constituency on Friday, August,18.

The aim was to afford the Regional Executives the opportunity to familiarize themselves and establish a cordial working relationship with the constituency executives across the region ahead of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The exercise afforded the team the opportunity to learn at first hand, the challenges facing the various constituencies and to map our strategies to resolve them to enable smooth running of the various constituency offices within the region.

In a release issued on Thursday, August 24, and copied to News Ghana, Mr. Agbavitor expressed satisfaction at the work so far, and expressed gratitude for the massive reception at all offices while charging the executives to focus on delivering a resounding victory to the NDC in the upcoming elections.

He assured the party at the constituency levels of his commitment as a Chairman to lead with example and rallied their support in ensuring a successful term in office.