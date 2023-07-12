Volta NDC visits Ho flood Victims

Executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region, has visited homes and businesses hit by Saturday’s flood to share hope and support.

A team including both regional and Municipal executives for the Ho Constituency, called at homes and business in Ho Bankoe, the seat of the Asogli paramountcy and the most hit.

They called on chiefs of Bankoe at the Asogli Palace, giving assurance of both temporary and permanent relief.

Mr. James Gunu, Regional Secretary told chiefs the Party would help the Assembly with its reengineering vision for the fast-growing city.

Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho, said the development of the city’s drainage should become the priority for the Municipality, and advised that funds such as the Secondary Cities Development should be channeled to the flood intervention.

He called for Assembly by-laws to be implemented to help control pollution and asked the citizens to consider attitudinal transformation to help save the city.

The Party visited other affected communities, making stops at major bridges, culverts, and drains.

They ended the tour at the residence of the owner of Ernestina Narh, a chain-store operator popularly known as Awonye who had wares floating on the water with viral videos as most symbolic of the disaster.

The MP told the media after the tour that the City required “special attention” and would appeal to the government to release funds and logistics to meet its demands.

With him were Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, and the Ho Central Constituency Chairman and its Parliamentary aspirants.