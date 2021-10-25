Wa Diocese to host Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The 2021 edition of the annual Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has been scheduled to take place in the Wa Diocese in the Upper West Region.

The Conference, which is scheduled to take place from November 5 to 13, 2021, is on the theme: “Frateli Tutti and COVID-19: Pastoral Opportunities and Challenges in Ghana”.

The Most Reverend Richard Kuuia Baawobr, the Catholic Bishop of Wa announced on Monday when he briefed the media on the upcoming conference.

In all, 27 Archbishops and Bishops of Ghana, both active and retired are expected to attend the plenary assembly.

The Most Rev. Baawobr explained that the theme of the event was in consonance with the letter of Pope Francis on the COVID-19 pandemic, which emphasized the need for collective efforts in fighting the disease.

“Pope Francis reflected on how the world tragedy like COVID-19 pandemic momentarily revived the sense that we are a global community, all in the same boat, where one person’s problems are the problems of all”, he explained.

The Bishop said the conference would focus on the reality of the pandemic and its influence on human life, especially its impact on the mission of spreading the gospel.

It would also discuss the impact of the pandemic on the socio-economic development, educational, cultural and political development of the country.

He sought the media collaboration in ensuring the event was successful saying, “The media have a crucial role in communicating to the world the basic facts of the event”.

The conference would be characterized by activities such as courtesy calls on political and traditional leaders, visits to the St. Joseph Parish in Jirapa, where the Catholic faith of the region began and visit to Parishes and Eucharistic celebrations in the region among others.