The Right Reverend Olivia Dotse, Resident Minister of Action Chapel International, Eagles’ Cathedral Community Two, Tema has cautioned the public to be careful of what they say as they would account for it in the future.

“We must watch our pronouncements both in public and private. Words are powerful and we must be careful; as what we say is difficult to take back,” Rev Dotse stated.

Rev Dotse in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema advised Ghanaians to be measured in their pronouncements as they would account for each word spoken one day.

She said God used people to reach out to others. “We are carriers of God’s words and as such should be careful how we used our tongue and the word we speak, because we will give account on whatever we used our mouth to say.”