We decide when it comes to GFA elections – Samson Deen

President of Africa Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen, has revealed that they are the deciders when it comes to GFA elections.

Speaking at the campaign launch of Mrs. Gifty Oware-Mensah, who’s contesting for Ghana Football Association’s Women’s Executive Council Representative, Monitored by Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha , he said that he knows Mrs. Gifty Oware Mensah personally, and the breadth of knowledge she brings to the table.

He continued that when it comes to football elections, they are the deciders so he’s going to use all his resources and energy to support her.

“Myself and Gifty we know each other way back and I will say she’s an achiever. If you really want results, she is, so I’m part of her campaign now and I will join her in every nook and cranny”

Currently, nominations for GFA elections have been closed. Mrs. Gifty Oware is standing unopposed.

The GFA’s Elective Congress has been scheduled for September 27, in Tamale.