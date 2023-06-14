We will ensure Ghana attains economic independence – CPP

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) , Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, has called on members of the party to support it to bring victory and liberation to Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

According to her, the party has a well-thought-out economic development plan aimed at ensuring that Ghana attains economic independence.

In a press statement to mark the party’s 74th anniversary, she called on all comrades to support the cause of bringing victory and liberation to the country.

The CPP General Secretary said that the party fought and attained independence with the view of creating jobs through the massive industrialisation drive, the quest to liberate Ghana from the claws of colonialism and imperialism, and also making sure that Ghanaians were capable of managing its affairs.

Ms. Jantuah said that the country had no import substitution policy to ensure that there was a cap on goods that had to be imported into the country.

She expressed worry that the country’s industrialisation drive had been left in the hands of foreigners whose only interest is to make profit and repatriate most of their resources out of this country, contributing to the weakening of our local currency.

Ms. Jantuah said it was therefore neccesary for comrades to support the party in winning the 2024 elections.