Weighbridges are to preserve country’s roads – Ghana Highway Authority

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) says the installation of weighbridge stations at vantage points along the road corridors are meant to preserve the road network in the country.

Mr Albert Osae Annan, Axle Load Manager at GHA, said the installation of the axle load weighing stations formed part of actions to control overloading and dimensions of haulage trucks on the roads – identified as main contributors factors damaging roads.

Mr Annan, who was giving a presentation on axle load control policy during a meeting of the Volta Regional Shipper Committee at Aflao, called on players in Ghana’s international trade and transport chain to comply with Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 on axle load, gross weight, and dimension control in the interest of all.

“If you follow the law, no one will disturb you (to pay a fine and shed off the excess goods) and it’ll help improve the lifespan of the road thereby preserving the investment made in constructing the road infrastructure. Road construction is very expensive – millions of dollars per kilometre.

“Loading within permissible limits will also ensure that roads are safe for all users and reduce vehicle maintenance costs.”

Some attendants, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, lauded the axle load regime but spoke against GHA’s intended operationalisation of the weighbridge station at Aflao, saying, that would be a deviation from the operation of weighbridge stations in other parts of the country.

“The weighbridge here at the Customs yard is meant for assessment of customs duty and import checking. There’s one at Akatsi, operated by the GHA to check overloading but they still want to hijack this one here. How can you issue a fine to someone when he or she has not hit the road? Are we protecting Togo or Ghana’s roads?” Mr John Tordzagbo, Chairman, Ghana Institute of Freight forwarders, Aflao District, said.

“The axle load station here won’t only affect trade facilitation but affect revenue generation to the state. Of all the ports in Ghana, it’s only Aflao that this will happen, and it has a detrimental effect. Instead of shippers bringing in the full cargo, they’ll smuggle the goods in,” Mr Vincent Amedorme, Secretary, Customs Brokers Association of Ghana, Aflao District said.

Mr Charles Darling Sey, Tema Branch Manager, Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), told the GNA that the concerns of the stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector would be looked at for amicable resolution noting, the GSA had been at the forefront of solving problems of shippers in the country.