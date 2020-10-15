The Afife Traditional Council in the Ketu North Municipality has disassociated itself from activities of some groups seeking to secede Volta Region from Ghana as an independent “Western Togoland” State.

The Council, the latest to join prominent chiefs in the region and across Ghana to condemn the activities of these secessionists, described the developments as unfortunate and a threat to the peace and security of Volta Region, which is an affront to the development of the region.

A secessionist group calling itself Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) last month, undertook activities including; attacks on Police stations and personnel, seizure of Police weapons, blockage of major roads and burning of some state vehicles in the region in what they termed as an attempt to “assert their sovereignty on the Volta Region.”

Five citizens from the Afife area have since been apprehended by the security personnel for their alleged involvement in the recent secessionist agenda in the region.

However, in a news conference addressed by Torgbui Adrakpanya VI, President of the Afife Traditional Council, the chiefs and people had nothing to do with these activities.

“The chiefs and people wish to state their commitment to a one united and prosperous Ghana. As custodians of our lands and customs, the Afife Traditional Council was not consulted and has therefore not consented to any decision to secede from Ghana.”

Torgbui commended the security forces for stepping up their game and called on them to act professionally to maintain peace and security in the area.

“We applaud the security forces for acting to safeguard the peace and security of our region. We encourage them to continue to protect lives and property, not only in the Traditional Area, but the entire region as we have noticed increased security presence and patrols within our area.

“We however admonish the security to act professionally to ensure that perpetrators face the full rigours of the law no matter their social status or standing.”