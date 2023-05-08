What Is British Racing’s Triple Crown?

The flat horseracing season is now in full flow in Britain, and attention turns to the big races and meetings of the year. Meetings such as Royal Ascot often grab the headlines globally, but for all trainers, owners, and jockeys, it is the three ‘Classics’, the 2000 Guineas, the Derby, and the St Leger, that are coveted above everything else.

Combined, these three races make up the Triple Crown.

Will There Be A Triple Crown Champion In 2023?

Not since 1970 has a horse managed to win the Triple Crown, with the great Nijinsky becoming only the 15th horse to do so in history.

In 2023, however, there is a horse that is fancied to make a bold attempt at Triple Crown glory, and that comes in the form of, Auguste Rodin. Paddy Power racing odds have the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt as the favorite for all three of this year’s Classics, and the racing world is waiting with bated breath to see if he can achieve the ultimate prize in flat racing.

Many of the horse racing tips on offer consider Auguste Rodin to have a major chance to win the Derby at 2/1, whilst prices of 13/8 for the 2000 Guineas, and 7/1 for the St Leger, means that a Triple Crown may well be on the cards in 2023.

Camelot – The Last Triple Crown Chance

Since Nijinsky recorded a Triple Crown win in 1970, just one horse has gone close to adding his name to racing folklore. In 2012, Aidan O’Brien unleashed the equine excellence of Camelot onto the racing world, and the brilliant bay colt went on to have one of the most memorable seasons in recent history.

Having finished his two-year-old campaign with an unblemished record, Camelot made his first appearance on the track as a three-year-old at the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Having been patiently ridden at the back of the field, he was made to work hard on the run to the line to win the first Classic of the season.

The way that Camelot finished his race at Newmarket suggested that a step-up in distance for The Derby would suit him, and after being sent off the short-priced 8/13 favorite for the race, he put in one of the most impressive performances ever seen at Epsom to win by an easy five lengths.

That second Classic win set Camelot up for what was thought to be a very achievable Triple Crown attempt, and his trainer, Aidan O’Brien, and his son and jockey, Joseph headed to Doncaster racecourse full of confidence.

Again stepping up in distance to 1 mile 6 furlongs, Camelot was once more held up at the back of the field but met with traffic trouble towards the end of the race, and despite battling back as the line approached, his Triple Crown dream was thwarted by just 3/4 length.

Camelot’s effort was the last time that a Triple Crown had nearly come to fruition, but since then no horse has gone close.

To win one Classic is more than most will ever achieve in the sport, so to win all three in a season is regarded as a near-impossible feat. A small number of horses have managed to achieve it, and in doing so added their names to the list of legendary ‘Triple Crown’ winners.

Could there be another in 2023?

By James K. Attaglo Wilson