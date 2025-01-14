WHO and UNICEF Receive US$82 Million from World Bank to Improve Health Services in Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday they had received 82 million U.S. dollars in funding from the World Bank to improve health services for more than 8 million people in Sudan.

The funding will address urgent health needs and lay the groundwork for long-term improvements, the organizations said in a joint statement. It will be used to provide essential medicines, train health workers, deliver maternal, newborn, child health and nutrition services, treat severe malnutrition, and strengthen vaccination campaigns and outreach to vulnerable children and families in displaced and host communities. UNICEF has previously estimated that 3.4 million children under five in Sudan are at high risk of epidemic diseases.

The UN says more than 25 million people — over half of Sudan’s population — face acute food insecurity, including nearly 3.7 million children suffering from acute malnutrition.Sudan has been gripped by conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, which has killed nearly 30,000 and displaced nearly 15 million people, according to international organizations.