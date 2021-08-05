Wildfires International Threat Comparable to Terrorism and Pandemic – Erdogan

Forest fires have become an international threat, comparable to the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Wildfires are an international threat comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Erdogan told A Haber television channel.

“It can even be compared to the threat of terrorism,” he said.

Erdogan said the entire world is facing the threat of forest fires, with forests burning in the United States, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy and African countries.

“I spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He sent us three planes and four helicopters (for extinguishing forest fires). This is solidarity. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced his intention to send another amphibious aircraft to Turkey,” the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan said that over the past eight days, 187 wildfires have broken out in Turkey, most of which have been localized. Fifteen fires continue, 20 aircraft and 51 helicopters are involved in extinguishing them.