Winners Cooperative Credit Union rehabilitates community road

The management of Winners Cooperative Credit (WINCCU), a credit union in the Volta Region, has voluntarily reshaped portions of the road linking Anyidzime -Low Cost to Anyieheme- Xavi Road within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The Board members of WINCCU said it would make commuting easier for both motorists and residents, especially during the rainy season.

Elder Robert Darrah, Board Chairman of WINCCU, explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the move form part of the Union’s social responsibility activities.

He disclosed that the Board, after careful deliberation on the issue, decided to rehabilitate the road to meet standards.

“We are doing this from our own source without any political support. We will continue to give back to society as we have done over the years,” he said.

Mr Mawuli Dzobo Gatogo, Secretary to the Board, during an interaction, stated that due processes had been followed in embarking on the exercise.

“The Municipal Assembly have been informed and approval was given. This is what Winners Cooperative can do in order to put smiles in the faces of all.”

The over one-kilometre road project, valued at Ghc60,000, is expected to be completed within three weeks, and would bring some relief to drivers and other commuters.

Mr Robinson Alornyegbor, the Akatsi South Feeder Roads Engineer, said WINCCU’s initiative was in place and “every technical advice has since been followed.”

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, when contacted, commended WINCCU for its benevolence.

Mr Victus Kportufe, the Assembly member for the area, who was at the site to observe activities, expressed gratitude to WINCCU and called for more voluntary support to develop the area.

He tasked community members to embrace ‘communal spirit’ in advancing their developmental projects.

Residents of the area have expressed happiness over the project.