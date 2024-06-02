Winslow Foundation to Construct Library for Mpohor-Mampong Community

The Winslow Foundation in the United States of America (USA), together with the Nuelson Foundation of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, is to construct a library complex at Mpohor-Mampong, in the Mpohor District of the Western Region of Ghana.

The project, expected to be completed by December 2024, has a seed capital of $2,500 provided by the Winslow Foundation Board of Directors and some private donors in the USA.

The Mampong township has a population of about 1,500 people, with a student population of 300 from kindergarten to the Junior High School level.

Dr. Ann Araba Sam, Director of the Winslow Foundation, at the groundbreaking ceremony, noted how libraries played an important role in quality education delivery and the holistic brain development of every individual.

Dr. Sam said helping the individual to have access to information brought about enlightenment, self realisation and also developing the fullest potential for poverty alleviation.

She explained that the Foundation had a lot of requests for support but Mampong and another school in the Eastern Region were chosen because of a comprehensive project submitted by Nuelson Foundation of Ghana.

She said the Foundation was prepared to partner similar foundations in Ghana with clear and good objectives, which have a high sense of alleviating the suffering of people, especially children of our deprived towns and villages.

She mentioned that the Winslow Foundation had been in existence for the past four years supporting the educational needs of some communities in Ghana.

“We have provided books, constructed libraries and stocked them with books, provided funds to support the educational needs of some communities, among others,” she added.

Mr. Paul Yereyor, Headteacher of Mampong M/A Basic School, added that the library would enhance effective learning.

According to him, education is the gateway to knowledge; “our principal aim as a school, is to teach these children in a manner in which they can learn best and to mold their character.”

He advised parents to take care of their children’s needs, especially regarding their education, to enable them to focus on their learning.

“I will encourage you students to read more; the more you read, the more you improve upon your vocabulary,” he added.

Nana Kwabena Ofobi, Chief of Mampong, who gave the land for the construction of the library, expressed gratitude to Dr. Sam for choosing the town.

“This project will go on smoothly. We will use communal labour to support the construction of this library in order for work to be completed on schedule,” he said.

Mr. Seth Bampong, Assembly Member of Botodwina-Mampong Electoral Area, was also grateful to the Winslow Foundation for the support.

He mentioned that the town has no access to potable water and toilet facilities.

“This is quite disturbing since most people defecate in the bush. We will appeal to philanthropists and other corporate bodies to support us in this direction,” he added.

Also present at the ceremony were: Mr. Emmanuel Dadson and Mr. David Komlagah, President and Director of the Nuelson Foundation respectively; Pastor Joshua Dadzie and Mrs. Nancy Evelyn Sam-Dadzie, both local representatives of the Winslow Foundation.