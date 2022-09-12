WISA To Honour 32 Personalities On September 24

The Women In Sports Association (WISA) will on Saturday September 24 reward 32 distinguished sports personalities wbo have exceled in the past season.

The Event will take place at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The List of Awardees include Special WISA Achievers 2022, media, active and retired sports women as well as administrators. Below is the full list.

1.Madam Sarah Lotus Asare, Promoting Girls Boxing

2.Patience Ofei, Organizer, Greater Accra Region Keep Fit Clubs Association

3.Joana Afua Mensah, Producer/News Editor UTV

4.Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, High Jumper

5.Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper

6.Beauty Fiator, Visual Impairment, Seth Dzidzornu Blind School

7.Nina Akosua Efedi Okoroafor, Social Worker In Goal Sports

8.Larnuel Veronica, Netball Federation Of Ghana

9.Abigail Tetteh, Netball Federation Of Ghana

10.Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah, Ceo, Ridge City Football Club Women

11.Rugby League Federation Ghana, Team (Womens Wing)

12.Rosebud Ennin, Senior Private Secretary, Technical Department NSA

13.Vivian Mawufemor Dougblor, Director Of Sports Development, NSA

14.Mrs. Gifty Horsu-Fianu, Director Of Sports, Eastern Region, NSA

15.Nii Akramah Tagoe, Tagoe’s Kitchen And Catering Services, Accra Sports Stadium

16.Mr. Abraham Nkansah, Supporters Leader/Football Coach, Die-Hard Supporters Union

17.Mr. Boakye Buckman (Dada Oliseh), Photo/Sports Journalist

18.Nana Joe Adarkwa, Head Coach, Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C

19.Mrs. Mavis Amanor Avornyor, Sports Journalist, Multimedia Group Limited

20.Abigail Sena Sosu, Sports Journalist, Gtv Sports+

21.Nana Ama Agyeman, Sports Journalist, Gh One Tv

22.Esther Abankwa, Sports Journalist, Angel Tv/Angel Fm

23.Senynuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh, Photo/Sports Journalist

24.Madam Ethel Jacks, Former National Table Tennis Queen

25.Madam Christiana Genevive Dodoo. Former Secretary General/Handball (NSA)

26.Madam Angelina Ocran, Former Director Of Sports (CEPS)

27.Madam Grace Armah, Former National Athlete/Olympian

28.Madam Cynthia Akweley Lamptey, Former Goal Keeper, Football/Handball (GNFS)

29.Dr. Harriet Naki Amui, 1st Vice Chairperson Ghana Athletics, Association (GAA)

30.Mrs. Abigail Mckorley, CEO Beebies Events Ghana

31.Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour Ii Founder/CEO, Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C

32.Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General, National Sports Authority (NSA)

Source WISA