Wisdom Loh Must Be Recognized And Honored For Supporting Ghanaian Athletes

Wisdom Loh is known as the Father of Ghana’s Athletics in the sporting world. He is a medical consultant based in the United States of America.

The distinguished personality is behind the success of the performances of Ghanaian athletes based in the US as he sent all the athletes to America from Ghana with his own money.

For a rising star like Miss Grace Obour, it took Loh over four years to secure her a visa, even at a point in time the amazing athlete nearly quit athletics but Wisdom Loh motivated and advised her not to give up and finally she got the visa and left for the U.S, less than 5 months that she left. Now she is already making Wisdom Loh and Ghana proud.

Mr.Wisdom Loh is the same person who helped Benjamin Azamati to America, not him alone, but new sensation James Dadzie who is the current 200m record holder in Ghana. His time is one of the best this season.

However it seems the media organisations and sports journalists in Ghana do not know a lot about this great son of Ghana.

Most often, the credit of his achievements are given to others during Press interviews.

The wrong people are praised but it is about time the media houses and sports journalists in Ghana acknowledge and praised him.

It is time the Sports Writers association of Ghana (SWAG), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the the President of Ghana, HE. Nana Addo knows and commends the Father of Ghana’s Athletics, Wisdom Loh.

Yours Truly wishes to congratulate him where ever he is,