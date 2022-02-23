Women’s Premier League: Mary Berko’s header powers Police Ladies to victory over Sea Lions

Striker Mary Berko’s header gave Police Ladies FC their third victory this season as they beat Sea lions by a lone goal in match-day nine of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the Achimota School Park in Accra.

Berko in the 50th minute managed to put her side in the lead to hand Sea Lions their third defeat in the first round of the WPL.

Both sides were excellent in the first half of the game as it ended goalless, with Police Ladies creating most chances than the visitors.

The home team changed the game in the second half, frustrated the opponents to create spaces in the defense of the visitors.

Ten minutes after the break, Berko finally managed to break the defense of the visitors as she beat two defenders to tap in the ball with a fine header, leaving goalkeeper Mercy Dogbe hanging in search of the ball.

The home side after opening the scoresheet kept on possessing the ball hoping to get a second goal to seal their lead.

The final minutes of the game was surprising as Sea Lions bottled their chances of putting Police Ladies in a bad mood.

The Centre referee of the game, Salifu Barikisu brought the game to a close after five additional minutes.

Coach Sam Oswalds Police Ladies have now secured 12 points after nine weeks of action and would begin preparations as they host Immigration Ladies in the second round.