Ya-Na commends RTU for their promotion to Premiership

Ya-Na Abukari II Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom has commended the Management, players and supporters of Real Tamale United (RTU) for the great skills and team work they exhibited during the just-ended Ghana’s Division One League.

He said that had rekindled the trust and confidence of the great supporters, investors and Ghanaians in RTU.

He said: It is refreshing to see a gallant child returning home from battle with mission fully accomplished and very determined to fight more battles”.

Ya-Na Abukari II gave the commendation when the Member of Parliament Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, RTU management, 16 players and some supporters called on him at the Gbewaa Palace to present a silver cup (trophy) they won during the Ghana’s Division One League to him as the Father of RTU.

According to him, football and all other supporting activities offered a lot of opportunities and benefits to society ranging from investment and job opportunities, peace building, health benefits, source of entertainment amongst others.

He said all these benefits were taken away from Northern Region and Dagbon in particular since the 2013, when the team went on relegation and reminded them that the return of RTU to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) was an opportunity for northerners to get jobs through the sale of products on match days, a source of entertainment for the teaming football funds, source of peace building among others.

He said Dagbon which was quite during Ghana’s Premier League during their long period of relegation would now be full of activities when the league begins and called on all northerners, chiefs, politicians, investors, philanthropists among others to support RTU to stay in the GPL .

There is a Dagbani adage that “when you tumble don’t look at where you fall, but rather you look at where you tumble to learn the valuable lessons”, throughout the period of their relegation they have learnt valuable lessons as a team”.

He entreated the management and entire team to be guided by the mistakes they made in the past and not to repeat them.

Ya-Na suggested to the management and other stakeholders to leave player recruitment, selection and other technical works to the Coach as interference could spell doom for the team.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama the MP who presented the Cup on behalf of entire management body and the supporters said they work out to ensure that the team progressed and to buy some shares for the team.

He thanked the Overlord for receiving them to the Gbewaa Palace as a father of RTU.

The 16 players were led by Mr. Idris George Mutawakilu, General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Choo Coach, Alhaji Mustapha Abdulai Coach, Mr. Iddi Manza Coach, Mr. Sey Mubarik-PRO, Mr. Abdulai Mohammed Hadi Captain of the team, Dr. Samed Iddrisu, Doctor of the Team among others.