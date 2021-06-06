Minister Tour Trust Sports Emporium

Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister for Youth and Sports on Saturday, June 5, toured the Trust Sports Emporium to acquaint himself with the facilities there.

He was led by Marketing Consultant Nii Okai Nunoo and President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah.
Also in the delegation were sports journalists Alhaji Tamimu Issah and Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine.

The Minister was impressed by the facilities at the Emporium, some of which includes, Bukom International Pool, Bukom Physio Center, Mudor Conference Hall, Ga Mashie Sports Hall, and the popular Bukom Boxing Arena.

He said Ghana can host many international sports events at the Emporium, and would be considered for the African Games.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah said the GOC was ready to support the management of the Emporium to make it busy, and called on sports federations to take some of the events there.

He noted that the facility could be used for boxing, karate-do, judo, taekwondo, table tennis, basketball, swimming, volleyball, tennis, and other events including receptions.

The Trust Sports Emporium belongs to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), and has hosted many local and international boxing events.

They also hosted the African Junior Badminton and Swimming competitions.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

